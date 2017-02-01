Quality assurance scheme 'ready to go'
By Matthew Halpin on 02 February 2017
From late February, farmers will be subject to Bord Bia’s new beef and lamb quality assurance scheme.
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
By Paul Mooney on 01 February 2017
Related Stories
By Phelim O'Neill on 30 January 2017
By Contributor on 30 January 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 01 February 2017
Our Services HIGH PRESSURE POWER WASHING SLATTED SHED ...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...