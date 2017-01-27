RDP amendment including Sheep Welfare Scheme approved
By Thomas Hubert on 27 January 2017
The European Commission has given its green light to an amendment to Ireland's Rural Development Programme allowing a number of schemes to proceed.
In a statement this Friday, European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan said the Commission had approved the second amendment to the Irish Rural Development Programme.
The changes allow the Government to go ahead with:
In a statement issued ahead of the formal RDP amendment approval, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said this would allow his department to proceed with a number of important elements in the programme. "I am delighted that the amendment process has come to a conclusion and look forward to these schemes’ implementation in the coming period," he said.
More in News
By Jack Kennedy on 27 January 2017
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
By Odile Evans on 27 January 2017
Related Stories
By Odile Evans on 27 January 2017
By Peter Varley on 24 January 2017
By The Dealer on 25 January 2017
Experienced Farmhand looking for work in Tipperary area.hourly.daily.weekly rate...
Manitou MLT 627 turbo, 2007, c/w air con & puh, on 400 x 20 tyres @ 70% good, ju...
David Brown 1690 T 4wd on 16.9 x 38R & 13.6 x 24F in clean original condition ...
Matbro Teleram 3, Perkins turbo 100 hp, JCB 4 speed shuttle transmission & JCB a...