RDP amendment including Sheep Welfare Scheme approved

By on
The European Commission has given its green light to an amendment to Ireland's Rural Development Programme allowing a number of schemes to proceed.
The European Commission has given its green light to an amendment to Ireland's Rural Development Programme allowing a number of schemes to proceed.

In a statement this Friday, European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan said the Commission had approved the second amendment to the Irish Rural Development Programme.

The changes allow the Government to go ahead with:

  • The new €10/ewe Sheep Welfare Scheme, which is closing for applications at the end of this month.
  • Changes to GLAS, including an increase of the maximum payment to €7,000 for large tillage farmers undertaking both the minimum tillage and the catch crops action.
  • The locally-led agri-environmental schemes (LLAES) targeting areas of conservation for hen harriers and freshwater pearl mussels.
  • Funding for beef producer organisations.

    • In a statement issued ahead of the formal RDP amendment approval, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said this would allow his department to proceed with a number of important elements in the programme. "I am delighted that the amendment process has come to a conclusion and look forward to these schemes’ implementation in the coming period," he said.

