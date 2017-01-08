Record poultry output in 2016
By Phelim O'Neill on 08 January 2017
Poultry production and consumption continues to grow, but bird flu is a threat that overhangs the industry.
More in More
By Phelim O'Neill on 06 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 05 January 2017
By David Wright on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
By Phelim O'Neill on 08 January 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 06 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 06 January 2017
Opportunity for profitable enterprise, all equipment to incubate/rear pheasants ...