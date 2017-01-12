Regional veterinary labs a vital support for farmers - IFA

The Irish Farmers' Association has responded to news of a possible closure of some Department of Agriculture regional veterinary labs by saying they are a vital support for farmers in rural Ireland.

Responding to the Irish Farmers Journal exclusive news story this week that the future of the Department of Agriculture’s six regional veterinary laboratories (RVLs) is subject to a review, IFA animal health chair, Bert Stewart, said these labs are “highly regarded” and a “vital support” for farmers throughout the country.

“The focus of Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and his officials must be the enhancement of services to farmers in all regional sites,” Stewart said.

Investment

He added that given the investment farmers have made in improving the health status of the national herd, the State must provide strong meaningful State diagnostic support for them.

Farmers rely on the quality and independence of the service provided by the strategically located regional veterinary lab structure

“Farmers have made enormous investment in improving the health status of the national herd and this benefits the agri-sector and wider rural economy,” he said. “IFA has consistently sought strong meaningful State diagnostic support in this area and the Minister must enhance this service for all farmers.”

He added that farmers “rely on the quality and independence of the service provided by the strategically located regional veterinary lab structure. This structure facilitates the convenient and timely submission of samples by farmers and their vets when urgent, accurate and independent on-farm diagnosis is required.”

Increasing herd sizes

Stewart added that with increasing herd sizes, farmers will face different challenges and animal health issues that will require the support of their local regional veterinary laboratory.

“At a time when farmers are making huge investments in raising the health status of the national herd, the Department of Agriculture must increase the resources and the service provided through its very well located regional veterinary laboratories.”

Read more

Reviewing the role of the regional vet labs