Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Safe Shaft Systems taking the danger out of PTOs
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Safe Shaft Systems taking the danger out of PTOs

By on
Machinery correspondent Darren Bailey recently met brothers Ger and Noel Hickey, who have come up with a new concept for safety and PTO shafts.
Machinery correspondent Darren Bailey recently met brothers Ger and Noel Hickey, who have come up with a new concept for safety and PTO shafts.
More in Machinery
Journal+
Where can slurry spreading start?
Farm machinery
Where can slurry spreading start?
By James Maloney on 10 January 2017
Journal+
Stripper cuts crimping costs for farmers
Farm machinery
Stripper cuts crimping costs for farmers
By James Maloney on 10 January 2017
Journal+
JCB lands $142m deal to supply US army
Farm machinery
JCB lands $142m deal to supply US army
By Darren Bailey on 10 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Safe Family Farms: Top four dangers on dairy farms this week
Milk quality
Safe Family Farms: Top four dangers on dairy farms this week
By Jack Kennedy on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Further warning against LIC contracts
News
Further warning against LIC contracts
By Jack Kennedy on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Where can slurry spreading start?
Farm machinery
Where can slurry spreading start?
By James Maloney on 10 January 2017
rauch fertilizer spreaders
cork farm machinery are holding an open information day on thursday the 12th of ...
View ad
MOLE DRAINERS
/sub soilers/pipe layers- single and twin leg. Also gravel mole ploughs. Deliver...
View ad
Amazone Trailed Spreader
AMAZONE ZG TS 8200 @ Murphys MotorsComing in the new yearExcellent qual...
View ad
Major 1600 Gal Tanker
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
Amazone 2 tonne spreader
Amazone novis 1500 with 500 extension complete with cover for sale at Murphys Mo...
View ad

Place ad