Salers and Simmentals dominate new replacement list

By on
The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has released its new replacement index with Salers and Simmentals doing well.
Some changes and re-rankings have taken place and the breed makeup of the top 10 on the latest list is three Salers, three Simmentals and one each from the Angus, Belgian Blue, Charolais and Shorthorn breeds.

The highest-ranked bull on the list is National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC) Salers bull Beguin (SA4059) with a replacement index of €245. He costs €26/straw and is in medium supply.

Progeny of Beguin are thin on the ground, with only 40 calving records included in the evaluations. The number two spot is tied with two bulls.

The first is from the Celtic Sires stud in Laois, the Simmental bull Glebefarm Tyson (GFY). Tyson has 335 calving records in the system and has been a regular on the list in recent times with a replacement index of €203. However, he is in short supply and probably confined to pedigree breeding at €75/straw.

Glebefarm Tyson

The other number two spot on the list is the Salers bull Ulsan (SA2189) from Dovea Genetics in Tipperary.

Ulsan has a replacement index of €203, but again progeny are thin on the ground with 30 calving records in the system. He is priced at €10/straw.

The number four spot goes to Lanigan Red Deep Canyon (ZLL), a Bova Genetics bull. ZLL was a previous number one on the list and has an index of €195, with 1,204 calving records in the system. He comes in at €30/straw.

Castleview Gazelle (ZAG) is the highest-ranked Limousin bull on the latest list, ranked at number 17 in the country for maternal traits. He is with NCBC.

Read more

Farmers can go to the ICBF website to check out new stock bull/AI indices and login to herdplus to check out within herd animals.





