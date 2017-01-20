Scaling down and adding value to protect income after accident
By Thomas Hubert on 20 January 2017
When a French family farm visited by Irish farmers this week was forced to restructure after an accident, capturing added value replaced production volume as its main focus.
More in News
By Eoin Lowry on 22 January 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 22 January 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 21 January 2017
Related Stories
By James Maloney on 17 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 17 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 14 January 2017
PVC Curtain Strips.Keep the birds weather and cold out permanently, doorways, ...