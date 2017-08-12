Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Search for Trevor Deely to take place in south Dublin
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Search for Trevor Deely to take place in south Dublin

By on
Trevor Deely's father Michael was a senior official in Bord Bia at the time of his son's disappearance.
Trevor Deely's father Michael was a senior official in Bord Bia at the time of his son's disappearance.

An Garda Síochána are to carry out a search in south Dublin as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Trevor Deely, who went missing 17 years ago.

Trevor, the 22-year-old son of Michael Deely, a senior official in Bord Bia at the time, worked for Bank of Ireland’s IT department when he disappeared.

He was last seen when he called in to Bank of Ireland on his way home from a Christmas party in December 2000.

CCTV footage showed him at Baggot Street Bridge on his route home.

Garda investigating the case announced today that a search has begun for Trevor at a specific site in south Dublin.

More in News
Member
Brazil's troubles continue
News
Brazil's troubles continue
By Phelim O'Neill on 11 August 2017
Member
US milk production forecast reduced
News
US milk production forecast reduced
By Contributor on 12 August 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: milk prices and eggs
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: milk prices and eggs
By Amy Forde on 11 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Farmers writes: can Ireland ever be TB-free?
Farmer Writes
Farmers writes: can Ireland ever be TB-free?
By Tommy Moyles on 30 July 2017
Member
Hogan to headline 2017 ASA conference
Dealer
Hogan to headline 2017 ASA conference
By The Dealer on 02 August 2017
Member
Lily's fruit time in the garden
Gardening
Lily's fruit time in the garden
By Contributor on 31 July 2017
Record LPs in good condition wanted for cash.
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
View ad
Save Time:
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
CORK FARM PAINTERS
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 240 GALLON
25"84"44...
View ad

Place ad