Search for Trevor Deely to take place in south Dublin
By Caitríona Morrissey on 12 August 2017
Trevor Deely's father Michael was a senior official in Bord Bia at the time of his son's disappearance.
An Garda Síochána are to carry out a search in south Dublin as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Trevor Deely, who went missing 17 years ago.
Trevor, the 22-year-old son of Michael Deely, a senior official in Bord Bia at the time, worked for Bank of Ireland’s IT department when he disappeared.
He was last seen when he called in to Bank of Ireland on his way home from a Christmas party in December 2000.
CCTV footage showed him at Baggot Street Bridge on his route home.
Garda investigating the case announced today that a search has begun for Trevor at a specific site in south Dublin.
