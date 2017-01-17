Sign in to your account
code
Selection starts for next round of BDGP genotyping

By on
The ICBF is starting to inform farmers of the animals selected to be tagged for genotyping this year.

“We are beginning the process of issuing Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) genotype tissue tags, with the aim to have as many tags out on farm during February, March and April before cattle are left out to grass,” the ICBF said on its website. The aim is to ensure that genomic evaluations for these animals are available in the autumn.

The ICBF is sending each farmer participating in BDGP the list of animals it has selected for genotyping. Farmers who want to pick different animals have until 22 January to change the list through the ICBF website if they wish to pick different animals.

The ICBF will start posting tags to farmers on 23 February and expects the process to last six to seven weeks. Tags will not issue for animals that have left the herd or died in the intervening time. If higher priority animals enter the herd before the tags go out, the ICBF will update its automatic selection accordingly.

Farmers can also apply to postpone genotyping selection until 2 April in case they want more newborn calves to be included – however, this means they will receive their tags after 18 April.

