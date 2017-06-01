Sheep farmers have lowest average income per hectare
The sheep sector is characterised by low profitability and small holdings and proves to have the lowest average income per hectare at a rate of €311, according to the 2016 Teagasc National Farm Survey.
Although a small proportion of sheep farms had farm borrowings in 2016, the average figure was relatively high at €54,517. The sheep sector’s debt to income ratio stood at 2.08 and proved the highest among all enterprises.
There was a decline of 2% to the average annual lamb price in 2016. This may explain the 1% decrease in average income for 12,758 sheep farmers in 2016. The average income for the sector now stands at €16,011.
On all drystock farms, market income is less than zero which shows that they are not making a profit from production alone without direct payments.
Costs incurred
In terms of farming costs, direct production costs increased by 5% on the average sheep farm on the back of increases in feed and veterinary costs.
In a positive light for 2016, there was a reduction in fertiliser expenditure. Overhead costs also decreased by 9% which resulted in an overall decline in total costs for the average farm of 2% on the 2015 level.
Incomes
As far as incomes go, the survey found that the average gross margin per hectare on sheep farms was €621 in 2016 which included a Basic Payment of €242/ha.
There was a decline in the proportion of farms in the middle income categories.
This has led to an increase in 2016 in farms earning less than €5,000 and €20,000-€50,000 respectively.
