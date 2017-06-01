Sheep farmers have lowest average income per hectare

Sheep farms have the lowest average income per hectare and the highest debt to income ratio compared with other sectors, acccording to Teagasc’s 2016 National Farm Survey.

The sheep sector is characterised by low profitability and small holdings and proves to have the lowest average income per hectare at a rate of €311, according to the 2016 Teagasc National Farm Survey.

Although a small proportion of sheep farms had farm borrowings in 2016, the average figure was relatively high at €54,517. The sheep sector’s debt to income ratio stood at 2.08 and proved the highest among all enterprises.

There was a decline of 2% to the average annual lamb price in 2016. This may explain the 1% decrease in average income for 12,758 sheep farmers in 2016. The average income for the sector now stands at €16,011.

On all drystock farms, market income is less than zero which shows that they are not making a profit from production alone without direct payments.

Costs incurred

In terms of farming costs, direct production costs increased by 5% on the average sheep farm on the back of increases in feed and veterinary costs.

In a positive light for 2016, there was a reduction in fertiliser expenditure. Overhead costs also decreased by 9% which resulted in an overall decline in total costs for the average farm of 2% on the 2015 level.

Incomes

As far as incomes go, the survey found that the average gross margin per hectare on sheep farms was €621 in 2016 which included a Basic Payment of €242/ha.

There was a decline in the proportion of farms in the middle income categories.

This has led to an increase in 2016 in farms earning less than €5,000 and €20,000-€50,000 respectively.

