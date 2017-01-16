Six key industry players announced as exhibitors at Agri Careers 2017

The countdown is on to Agri Careers 2017, with six major industry players announcing this week they will be recruiting at the fair.

Work on Agri Careers 2017 is well under way in the Irish Farmers Journal headquarters. The Agri Careers Fair, which we are hosting in partnership with open eir, takes place on 30 March in the RDS and this week, six key industry players were announced as exhibitors.

These include three of the major co-ops (Glanbia, Dairygold and Aurivo), two of the biggest meat processors (ABP and Kepak), and agricultural-machinery manufacturer Claas.

All of these companies will be recruiting at the fair, with Glanbia confirming to Irish Country Living that it will be placing a particular emphasis on its graduate programme, work placement and summer internship positions at the fair.

Two educational institutions which place a particular focus on agri-engineering degrees were also confirmed as exhibitors this week – IT Tralee and Harper Adams. Harper Adams is located in Shropshire in the UK and sees a significant Irish contingent enrol every year, so much so that the college has its own Irish society, Harper Ireland.

More details will be announced in coming weeks – watch this space.

Agri Careers 2017 will take place on Thursday 30th March 2017 in the RDS Main Hall, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 brought to you by Irish Farmers Journal and open eir. Click here for more information.

Click here to register for Agri Careers 2017