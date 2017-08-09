Solid start for FBD but insurance may rise for farmers
By Eoin Lowry on 10 August 2017
Restructuring, stable policy volumes and increased pricing provide further evidence of recovery in the business but FBD boss warns insurance may rise for farmers. Eoin Lowry reports.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Agribusiness
By Lorcan Allen on 09 August 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 09 August 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 09 August 2017
Related Stories
By Eoin Lowry on 09 August 2017
By James Taylor on 08 August 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 08 August 2017
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...