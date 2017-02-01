Steady trade for store cattle but improved demand for short-keep types
By Nathan Tuffy on 02 February 2017
Last Monday's sale at Carlow Mart saw a steady trade for all types of store cattle, but demand for forward and short-keep types was said to be brisk.
More in Beef
Related Stories
By Kieran Mailey on 31 January 2017
By Tommy Moyles on 01 February 2017
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
12--36 Months Fertility Tested Easy Calving Can Deliver ...