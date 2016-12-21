Storm Barbara warning upgraded to status orange in the north-west
By Thomas Hubert on 21 December 2016
Met Éireann has issued a higher weather warning for high winds on Friday.
The deep Atlantic depression named storm Barbara is now forecast to come with winds speeds of 65 to 75 km/h and severe gusts between 100 and 120 km/h in coastal areas and high ground in Donegal, Sligo and Galway. Met Éireann has upgraded its wind warning to status orange between 6am and 6pm for that region. Other areas remain under a yellow warning, with wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts between 90 and 110km/h expected, especially along exposed coasts.
Met Éireann has warned that some gusts could be damaging and heavy rain may lead to spot flooding in places. Rain and wind are expected to weaken on Friday evening and early into the night.
