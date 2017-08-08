Stormy waters ahead for new and old chemicals actives
By Andy Doyle on 08 August 2017
The recent criteria agreed for to define an endocrine disruptor is likely to remove many actives from the market in time but other actives may be removed for different reasons.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Tillage
By Contributor on 06 August 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 01 August 2017
By Andy Doyle on 31 July 2017
Related Stories
By Barry Cassidy on 02 August 2017
By Andy Doyle on 02 August 2017
By John Sleigh on 26 July 2017
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
/sub soilers/pipe layers- single and twin leg. Also gravel mole ploughs. Deliver...
mint condition ...
with our heavy duty Silage rings nationwide delivery Riverstick industries...
Single Room Accommodation available for female students. Fully bed & board....