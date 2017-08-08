Sign in to your account
UK contractor invoices DEFRA for hedge-cutting loss
code
UK contractor invoices DEFRA for hedge-cutting loss

By on
An English contractor has sent the Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) a £24,000 bill for losses incurred during hedge-cutting closed period.
An English contractor has sent the Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) a £24,000 bill for losses incurred during hedge-cutting closed period.

Robert Rutt invoiced DEFRA for an £8,000 income loss for each of August 2015, 2016 and 2017. He added a letter protesting against current British regulations banning hedge cutting in August, offering to travel to London to meet officials and discuss the ban.

Hedges can be cut only from 1 September in the UK, unless a farmer applies for a derogation to trim hedges before sowing oilseed rape or temporary grassland in August.

Rutt offered a solution to the Department: “Return the arable start date to 1 August and then put the grassland start date to 1 September. Simple,” he wrote.

In the Republic of Ireland, hedge-cutting remains banned in August, except for road safety reasons, pending proposed legislation introducing a degree of flexibility for farmers. The Heritage Bill covering the proposal has met strong opposition in the Oireachtas and is scheduled to be discussed again in the autumn.

Read more

Full coverage: hedge cutting

