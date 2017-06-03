Student blog: milking three times a day in New Zealand
By Contributor on 03 June 2017
Agricultural science student Roisin Horan is in New Zealand working on a 1,400-cow dairy farm. Here, she explains the reasons for milking three times a day at Kolmar Dairies.
To continue reading this article please sign in here
Never registered before? Register now to read 7 Member articles for free here
More in News
By Amy Forde on 03 June 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 03 June 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 03 June 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 11 May 2017
By Contributor on 05 May 2017
By Contributor on 05 May 2017
Experienced operators, references available. Call for details....
Clearance of quality ladies designer wear, shoes, vintage China and furniture and lamps. Various prices but very reasonable.
Call / text for add it info and more photos. NO CALLER ID calls will be answered...
West Cork, North Cork, Limerick & Clare.Contact Inspect 4...
All types of agricultural and residential doors. Call Pat for a free quote 029 6...
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....