Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Tagging with the new Cormac tags
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Tagging with the new Cormac tags

By on
This week's Know-how focuses on tagging calves with the new Cormac Tagging Caisley tags.
This week's Know-how focuses on tagging calves with the new Cormac Tagging Caisley tags.
More in Beef
Journal+
Beef management notes 14 January
Management
Beef management notes 14 January
By Adam Woods on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Fleshed cows and good-quality weanlings in demand
News
Fleshed cows and good-quality weanlings in demand
By Nathan Tuffy on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Steady start to mart trade in 2017
Markets
Steady start to mart trade in 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 11 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Tighter window for BVD supports payments
World
Tighter window for BVD supports payments
By Darren Carty on 11 January 2017
Free
Poll: who have you bought tags with?
News
Poll: who have you bought tags with?
By Farmers Journal on 09 January 2017
Journal+
Elanco Animal Health winds up its operations in Ireland
Companies
Elanco Animal Health winds up its operations in Ireland
By Lorcan Allen on 13 December 2016
Cattle scales, dehorning crate, sheep scales
New Heavy Duty galvanized cattle scales.Rodent proof cable inside the hydrauli...
View ad
CATTLE & CALVES SALES
EVERY SATURDAY10.30AMWEANLINGSEVERY WEDNESDAYEVENING AT 4PMSHEEP SAL...
View ad
Weanling Heifers Raffle
Weanling heifers raffle based on the Irish lotto bonus ball. 1-47 numbers.I...
View ad

Place ad