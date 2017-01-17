Tajani elected as president of European Parliament

The president oversees all of the European Parliament's work, its governing bodies and plenary debates.

Italian man Antonia Tajani has been elected as the president of European Parliament on the fourth count.

After four counts Antonio Tajani, from the European People's Party, has been elected as president of the European Parliament. He beat fellow Italian, Gianni Pittella, from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats Group by a total of 69 votes.

Tajani will replace Martin Schulz who is stepping down after five years. Seven candidates put themselves forward for the post ahead of the first ballot on Tuesday morning.

The role of president

The president oversees all of the Parliament's work, its governing bodies and plenary debates. He or she represents the Parliament in all legal affairs and external relations and at the start of every European Council summit sets out the Parliament's point of view about the items on the agenda.

The president also signs the EU budget into law and co-signs legislation with the president of the council.

