Ten tips for better breeding results

Autumn breeding is in full flow on most of the autumn-calving Dairylink farms. This article highlights the key management information that you need to consider now if you are three to four weeks into the breeding season.

Not all of the management tips will be applicable to your farm, but take the best and adapt for your farm to make your business more profitable and easier managed.

1. Breed to standing heat:

If you want compact autumn-calving, then you need to breed to standing heat now that the flag has been raised and breeding is in full flow. Waiting ...