The top five most expensive machines in 2016

Darren Bailey looks at some of the most expensive machines to feature in the Irish Famrmers Journal machinery pages.

We have assembled the top-five most eye-wateringly expensive examples that will leave you clutching your chequebook that little bit tighter.

Fendt 1050 Vario

By far one of the most talked about machines was the world’s largest conventional tractor the Fendt 1050 Vario.

The 1000 range consists of four models with horsepower outputs of 380hp up to 500hp, all powered by a 12.4 litre MAN engine. Weighing in at 14t unladen and with a ballast option up to 21t, the 1050 is fitted with enormous 900/65 R46 tyres at the rear and 710/60 R38 up front that were specially designed for this beast.

One of the most impressive features of this machine has to be the price of €350,000 plus VAT, meaning it either the 1050 or a two-storey semi-detached in Kildare, I know which one I’d choose.

Claas Jaguar 980

In 2016, Claas updated its flagship forager 970 and 980 models. Power is delivered in both machines courtesy of MAN engines, with the 970 fitted with a 16.16-litre V8 and the 980 a monstrous 24.24-litre V12 kicking out 884hp. Claas updated numerous components over the previous models, such as the driveline and chopping system, as well as the price, which starts from €437,275 plus VAT.

Krone Big X 530

Staying with the foragers, we also got behind the wheel of the Krone Big X 530.

This machine is fitted with a MTU 12.8-litre six-cylinder engine which produces 530hp, allowing the Big X to be propelled up to 40km/hr at a fuel-friendly 1600rpm.

The Big X is starting to increase in popularity in Ireland over the past few years, which can only be put down to its performance, as with a price tag of €250,000 plus VAT it certainly isn’t cheap.

JCB 435S

The flagship of the JCB farm master range, the 435S was updated this year. The new version features an all-new CommandPlus cab with greater visibility and comfort.

Underneath the one-piece hood sits a 6.7-litre Cummins QSB turbocharged engine that kicks out 230hp, making small work of anything put in front of it. Prices for this goliath start from €180,000 plus VAT.

John Deere 6250R

John Deere just released an all-new contractor-focused tractor that is designed to be a high horsepower, light and nimble machine, capable of doing the heavy-duty and light tasks required in modern day contracting.

Powered by a 6.8-litre power tech engine capable of producing up to 300hp and with a weight of just 9,300kg, this tractors seems to tick all the boxes except the price, which is a grip-tightening €257,302 plus vat.

