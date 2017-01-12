Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
'They got the whole thing... because they were boys'
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

'They got the whole thing... because they were boys'

By on
Callers to the Liveline programme on RTÉ radio this week claimed that women were discriminated against in property and farm transfers.
Callers to the Liveline programme on RTÉ radio this week claimed that women were discriminated against in property and farm transfers.

A woman called the Joe Duffy Liveline radio programme this week claiming that she had been disinherited from her father’s will due to her gender.

While it was unclear as to whether Sheila’s case included farmland, her call sparked a debate surrounding the inheritance of farms.

Last Friday, Sheila received a call from her father, who is in his 90s, to talk about his will. He outlined his intentions to leave his possessions to Sheila’s son.

When asked if her father’s intentions were to write her out of his will she responded: “I think more than that he wants to give everything to the male.”

“I believe it’s to do with an Ireland of the 50s and something that is common in the world which is where the woman is the chattel. She’s there to pick up the slippers, not to inherit land or inherit money.”

She’s there to pick up the slippers, not to inherit land or inherit money

While Sheila described her father as a ‘product of his time’ other callers on the show suggested that she should accept her father’s decision as it is “up to the parents to do what they like with their property.”

A caller from a farming background said that land “takes generations to purchase” and that the “entitlement to it is a very serious question”. However, she did not answer Joe Duffy’s question asking whether she thought it was right that a person should be left out of their parent’s will purely on the basis of gender.

Farm went to the sons

The show returned to the issue on Tuesday with a call from a woman who was not given any share of her parent’s farm as it was passed on to her brothers.

Orla told Joe how she came from a farm with a lot of land and, when her parents died, it all went to her brothers. Orla and her sister were to be left €500 each but, just before her mother died, she also took that away from them.

“They got the whole thing... because they were boys,” she said. “Each one got plenty, more than sufficient.”

They got the whole thing... because they were boys

Apparently, her brothers “took delight” in the change in the will that also gave the “few bob” originally left for the girls in their father’s will to the boys in their mother’s will. They told Orla after their mother’s funeral: “When it even came down to the contents of the house that was really hurtful that we couldn’t even have a momento.”

Rather than contesting the will she said that the sisters decided to “forgive and forget, which we have”.

A male caller named Edward explained that “the reason for it is to keep the land in the family name” and that “a woman doesn’t have a name until she gets married”.

Related stories

The issue of farm transfer is one that Irish Farmers Journal’s legal expert Aisling Meehan has covered many times. In the past she has been asked options for transferring a farm to a qualified son.

More in News
Free
The latest agricultural jobs in Ireland and abroad
News
The latest agricultural jobs in Ireland and abroad
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 12 January 2017
Free
Dairy lifts farmgate prices by 1.8% in November 2016
News
Dairy lifts farmgate prices by 1.8% in November 2016
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 12 January 2017
Free
Fonterra milk supply down 6% in 2016
News
Fonterra milk supply down 6% in 2016
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 12 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
farm hand services
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker calving experience Pigs.tur...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad
Payroll and Bookkeeping Cork
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
Hay for Sale
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
View ad

Place ad