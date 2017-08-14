Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Thousands of cattle to sail for Turkey next week
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Thousands of cattle to sail for Turkey next week

By on
Purcell Brothers will load young bulls, while John Hallissey will load young heifers, both for breeding use.
Purcell Brothers will load young bulls, while John Hallissey will load young heifers, both for breeding use.

Two shipments of Irish cattle will be loaded next week for Turkey. Purcell Brothers are expected to load over 3,000 bull weanlings midweek at Waterford. These cattle will be distributed ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Member
Executive job to be advertised – ability to deal with angry farmers essential
Dealer
Executive job to be advertised – ability to deal with angry farmers essential
By The Dealer on 14 August 2017
Leitrim petition to ban glyphosate almost reaches target
News
Leitrim petition to ban glyphosate almost reaches target
By Anthony Jordan on 14 August 2017
£2.5m cost of rural crime to NI – insurer
News
£2.5m cost of rural crime to NI – insurer
By Thomas Hubert on 14 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Exporters wait and see on live cattle to Egypt
News
Exporters wait and see on live cattle to Egypt
By Paul Mooney on 09 August 2017
Varadkar tells agri food industry to appreciate threat of Brexit
News
Varadkar tells agri food industry to appreciate threat of Brexit
By Peter McCann on 04 August 2017
Member
Egypt opens for Irish weanlings as more bulls go to Turkey
News
Egypt opens for Irish weanlings as more bulls go to Turkey
By Paul Mooney on 02 August 2017
Record LPs in good condition wanted for cash.
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
View ad
Save Time:
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
CORK FARM PAINTERS
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 240 GALLON
25"84"44...
View ad

Place ad