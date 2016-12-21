Tier 1 grants oversubscribed: over 3,500 applications received
By Peter McCann on 22 December 2016
Tier 1 applications to the first tranche of the capital grant scheme in Northern Ireland will be oversubscribed.
More in News
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 22 December 2016
By Lorcan Allen on 22 December 2016
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 December 2016
Related Stories
For full details on responsibilities and requirements seewww.dairymaster.com/c...
Terradisc 3001 - DEMO UNITComplete with:Pack ring RollerLevelling ti...
147 HP4 Wheel drive. Hydrostatic Power Steering. Wet disc Brakes.On Hydr...
Visit www.frsfarmrelief.ie/careers for new job vacancies nationwide...