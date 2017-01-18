Sign in to your account
Tillage fund pressure mounts

By on
As the Dáil debates a proposal to introduce a tillage crisis fund to help growers suffering crop losses in 2016, a farmer protest was under way outside the gates of Leinster House.

As the Irish Farmers Journal goes to print on Wednesday the Dáil was debating Fianna Fáil’s private members’ motion calling for a €5m tillage crisis fund to be established. At the same time, an IFA-led farmer protest was under way outside Leinster house.

“The minister has the money to establish a crisis fund,” Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConologue said, referencing under-spends in the Department’s budget and the RDP in 2016. He cited the precedent set by the 2010 aid scheme for vegetable crops damaged by frost.

Expecting the motion to be passed, McConologue anticipates resistance from the Department of Agriculture.

Listen to "Fianna Fáil's agricultural spokesperson Charlie McConalogue on the tillage crisis fund" on Spreaker.

Minister Michael Creed has prepared a counter-motion noting actions taken to help grain growers by government.

It specifically commits to evaluating further measures for the tillage sector, including in regions affected by a poor harvest in 2016. This would be pending the drawdown of the €150m agri cashflow support scheme.

Concerns

It’s understood the department has two main concerns regarding a tillage crisis fund – the precedent such a payment would set, and the administrative burden it would create.

At the IFA AGM on Tuesday, where the tillage crisis fund was the dominant issue raised by farmers, the minister said he had specifically put €14m of Government support – more than matching funds – to ensure this scheme could be available to tillage farmers.

He referenced the fact that 80% of tillage crops are grown on merchant credit, and suggested this fund could alleviate such credit extension.

IFA president Joe Healy spoke of the depth of feeling around a crisis fund, and that the affected grain farmers would not be there next year without aid.

An IFA survey estimates total losses of €4.105m for the 245 farmers affected. The Minister proposed to bring the issue to the tillage forum. IFA wants that to occur before the end of January.

Vote

The vote on the motion will take place between 1pm and 1.30pm on Thursday 19 January.

Read more

Why are tillage farmers protesting?

