Tractor stolen from NI contractor’s yard

By on
A tractor and fertiliser spreader were reported stolen in Co Armagh overnight.
A tractor and fertiliser spreader were reported stolen in Co Armagh overnight.

A John Deere 6210R with a three-tonne Sulky fertiliser spreader were stolen from a contractor’s yard near Armagh, at around 2.30am on Wednesday morning.

Agricultural contractor Andrew Livingstone said the tractor was last seen in the Derrynoose area shortly after a neighbour contacted him to say someone was in his yard.

“They took the tractor across the country on back roads and were heading over the border,” he said.

He is appealing for anyone with information to contact either the Police Service of Northern Ireland or the Gardaí.

