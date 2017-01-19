Sign in to your account
Trump to name former governor of Georgia as his secretary for agriculture

By on
Former governor of Georgia, Sonny Perdue, is expected to be named as Trump's nominee for secretary for agriculture on Thursday.
Former governor of Georgia, Sonny Perdue, is expected to be named as Trump's nominee for secretary for agriculture on Thursday.

With just one day left to go until Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States of America, he is expected to name his final nominee to his proposed cabinet. The nomination of Perdue as secretary for agriculture must be confirmed by the Senate.

The American Fam Bureau, a representative body for American farmers, has welcomed the news.

“The nomination of former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue for secretary of agriculture is welcome news to the nation’s farmers and ranchers," Zippy Duvall, President, American Farm Bureau Federation said.

"Perdue will provide the strong voice that agriculture needs in the new administration. He is an outstanding nominee.

“He understands the challenges facing rural America because that’s where he was born and raised. He is a businessman who recognises the impact immigration reform, trade agreements and regulation have on a farmer’s bottom line and ability to stay in business from one season to the next."

However Friends of the Earth Deputy Director of Food and Technology Kari Hamerschlag has expressed concern over the chosen nominee.

"Given Perdue’s position with a global agribusiness trading company and his actions as governor, we are concerned that Perdue will use his position at the USDA to prioritise the profits of big business and trade over the interests of American farmers, workers and consumers," Hamerschlag said.

Perdue (70) will replace outgoing secretary Tom Vilsack who was interviewed by Irish Farmers Journal editor Justin McCarthy during his tenure.

