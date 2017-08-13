Sign in to your account
Tullamore Show 2017 kicks off today
Tullamore Show 2017 kicks off today

By on
The Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show is in its 26th year. Here's what you can expect on the day from weather to machinery, pedigree and other activities.
The Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show is in its 26th year. Here's what you can expect on the day from weather to machinery, pedigree and other activities.

Over 60,000 people are expected to descend on the 250-acre Butterfield Estate for the Tullamore Show.

This year, there are several new events planned and a prize fund of €175,000, with Ireland’s finest pedigree, commercial and dairy cattle competing for gold medals.

It will also include the national shows for the Limousin, Simmental and Hereford breeds and for the first time, the Charolais breed.

The tented village and pavilions cover an area of 380,000sq.ft. and 20,000 free car parking spaces. Almost 4km of trackway has been laid on-site to help the ease of movement for traders and visitors alike.

Weather forecast

Sunday is forecast to get off to a dry and bright start, and most of Leinster will remain dry until evening time, which will come as good news for showgoers.

Rain will develop through Munster and Connacht during the afternoon and extend to all areas during the evening and night. So overall, a dry, sunny day forecast for the show.

What you can’t miss

Make sure to call to the Irish Farmers Journal stand, where we will be showcasing the newly established Tullamore demonstration farm.

There is a vast range of events and activities taking place, from alpaca shearing to sheepdog trials.

The machinery section is bigger and better than before, while the pedigree competitions are sure to be a big attraction.

Gates open at 8.30am to the general public.

Read more

Seven things you can’t miss at Tullamore Show 2017

How to get to Tullamore Show 2017

