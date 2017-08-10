Seven things you can't miss at Tullamore Show 2017

There are only days left until the 2017 Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show - here are seven things you can't miss on the day!

1. Irish Farmers Journal stand

The Irish Farmers Journal will showcase the newly established mixed grazing beef and sheep demonstration farm at this year’s show, in association with IFAC.

There will be a live display of cows and calves, with liveweights displayed including indices. These indices will be discussed as to how they have been calculated and important points to look out for when breeding replacements.

Tullamore Farm manager Ger O’Dwyer will also be available to discuss the farm’s management and how labour is being managed on the farm.

Furthermore, we’ll also have a Safe Family Farm display with our partners ESB, live coverage of the All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Cork and Waterford along with merchandising and subscription offers on the day!

2. Alpaca classes and shearing

This year, alpacas will make a welcome return to the Tullamore Show.

There will be three championship classes for alpacas, which are judged on their fleece as much as their body condition.

An alpaca will be shorn at this year’s Tullamore Show, not far from where the sheep will be shorn on the day.

It’s something not to miss.

3. Sheepdog trials

Sheepdogs will be tested in trials at this year’s Tullamore Show for both the speed and the skill of the handler and the dog.

In an enclosed arena, measuring 60 x 120 yards, the handler must complete, without error, a prescribed course against the clock.

This course consists of driving four sheep in a figure of eight around two barrels, twice through a Maltese Cross and into a small pen, without penalties, in the fastest time.

4. Vintage steam engines

Ever the crowd-puller, the vintage section will showcase two steam engines as part of this year’s show.

A popular section with the more mature show-goers, there will be plenty of vintage machinery to see on the day.

5. AIB shed talks

The AIB stand will host the AIB Shed Talks series, where there will be informative discussions on work-life balance, efficiencies in grass, agri-market outlook and a GAA panel discussion.

On grass, two experts discuss the practical steps that farmers can take to maximise the efficiencies of their grass resources.

There will be a panel discussion on the key issues facing the agri-market today, such as the potential impact of Brexit on trade, fluctuating currency prices and CAP reform.

6. Farm safety

At this year’s show, FRS Training, FBD and the HSA are demonstrating Farm Safety Live to show farming families how simply safety precautions can be applied.

Farm Safety Live will engage with the audience and bring three key farm hazard areas to life and deliver practical know how that can be applied back on the farm.

The focus will be on safe livestock handling, safe PTO operations and safe bale handling.

7. Pedigree cattle and sheep

The livestock aspect of the Tullamore Show is one of the main attractions.

This year will see the National Charolais Show held at the show for the first time, instead of being held in the usual September slot, joining the Limousin, Simmental and Hereford societies at the Butterfield Estate.

There will be a range of classes for pedigree and commercial cattle. There will also be the cream of the crop of sheep in the country at the show.

