UK competition watchdog investigates Dawn Meats - Dunbia merger

By on
The proposed joint venture between Dawn Meats and Dunbia, along with Dawn's acquisition of Dunbia, is under scrutiny of the UK competition watchdog.
The proposed joint venture between Dawn Meats and Dunbia, along with Dawn's acquisition of Dunbia, is under scrutiny of the UK competition watchdog.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a merger investigation into the proposed joint venture between Dawn Meats and Dunbia.

It is also looking at the acquisition of Dunbia by Dawn Meats.

The CMA is looking at whether the merger will result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.

In May, the Irish Farmers Journal revealed that Dawn Meats announced a majority-owned shareholding in a joint venture in the UK with Dunbia.

Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (CCPC) was notified of the merger in June and has yet to make a decision on the proposed JV and acquisition.

The move will see Dawn acquiring outright Dunbia’s slaughter facilities in Slane, Co Meath, and processing facilities in Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

The deal will result in Dawn having nine facilities in the Republic of Ireland.

Dawn Meats will continue to trade as Dawn in the Republic of Ireland, while the joint venture will trade as Dunbia in the UK, with Dunbia founder Jim Dobson acting as chief executive of the new entity there.

The deal will see Dawn Meats and Dunbia process approximately 900,000 cattle and 2.6m sheep annually across the UK and Ireland.

Read more

Dawn takes control of Dunbia

Dawn Meats-Dunbia deal: big three becomes big two

