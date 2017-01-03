Sign in to your account
UK farming after Brexit to be discussed at Oxford conference

By on
The future of UK farming post-Brexit is to be discussed by industry leaders this week at the annual Oxford Farming Conference.
Changes to the farming industry in the UK is the main focus of the annual Oxford Farming Conference being held at Oxford University this week.

Over 450 delegates are expected to attend the event which begins on Tuesday and has the theme; “Thrive or Survive.”

On Wednesday morning, the politics briefing will see Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Andrea Leadsom address the conference. This will be followed by a panel discussion between Scottish, English, Welsh and Northern Irish agriculture Ministers.

The Welsh and Scottish Ministers Lesley Griffiths and Calum Kerr both campaigned for the UK to remain in the EU, however NI Minister Michelle McIlveen and Defra Minister of State George Eustice, as well as Defra Secretary Andrea Leadsom, were leave campaigners.

On Thursday, a discussion on what UK agricultural policy should look like post-Brexit will take place between panel including director-general of the National Trust Dame Helen Ghosh and Deputy President of the National Farmers Union Minette Batters.

Other broader topics are also being discussed such as sustainable supply chains, consumer trends, the future of family farming, soil science and global challenges.

Updates from the 2017 Oxford Farming Conference will feature on www.farmersjournal.ie.

Read more

Impressions from the 2016 Oxford Farming Conference

