UK farming after Brexit to be discussed at Oxford conference
Changes to the farming industry in the UK is the main focus of the annual Oxford Farming Conference being held at Oxford University this week.
Over 450 delegates are expected to attend the event which begins on Tuesday and has the theme; “Thrive or Survive.”
On Wednesday morning, the politics briefing will see Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Andrea Leadsom address the conference. This will be followed by a panel discussion between Scottish, English, Welsh and Northern Irish agriculture Ministers.
The Welsh and Scottish Ministers Lesley Griffiths and Calum Kerr both campaigned for the UK to remain in the EU, however NI Minister Michelle McIlveen and Defra Minister of State George Eustice, as well as Defra Secretary Andrea Leadsom, were leave campaigners.
We'll be live streaming @andrealeadsom #ofc17 politics from You Tube tomorrow morning from 8.50 https://t.co/ih0Ln8TxZi Thanks @MF_EAME pic.twitter.com/2ZyCykP0rg— Oxford Farming Conf (@oxfordfarming) 3 January 2017
On Thursday, a discussion on what UK agricultural policy should look like post-Brexit will take place between panel including director-general of the National Trust Dame Helen Ghosh and Deputy President of the National Farmers Union Minette Batters.
Other broader topics are also being discussed such as sustainable supply chains, consumer trends, the future of family farming, soil science and global challenges.
