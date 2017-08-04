Sign in to your account
UK tractor registrations continue to rise

By on
The growth in the number of tractor registrations has accelerated in the UK in July.
The growth in the number of tractor registrations has accelerated in the UK in July.

There were 1,091 tractors registered in the UK last month, or 15.8% more than in July 2016, according to the latest figures from the Agricultural Engineeers Association. This is the largest monthly increase recorded since March.

Since the start of the year, the UK has registered 7,233 tractors, a 14.4% increase on the first seven months of 2016. UK registrations have been higher than the previous year for 10 of the past 12 months.

The high numbers of new tractors purchased in the UK, points to the availability of equally large numbers of second-hand British tractors on the UK and Irish market.

Early indications are that Irish tractor registrations recovered in July, after dropping for the first half this year.

Find full figures for Irish tractor registrations in the machinery section of next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.

Hedge-cutting special: get ready for the cut

