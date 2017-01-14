US lifts ban on French beef
By Thomas Hubert on 14 January 2017
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has decided to allow French beef imports for the first time since the BSE restrictions imposed in 1998. Thomas Hubert reports from western France.
More in Beef
By Nathan Tuffy on 14 January 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 13 January 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 13 January 2017
Related Stories
By Phelim O'Neill on 14 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 14 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 12 January 2017
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
recipients springing to calf,pb stock and embryos for sale.before 9:30...
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....