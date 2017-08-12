US milk production forecast reduced
By Contributor on 12 August 2017
Milk production in the United States is expected to be lower in 2017 and 2018, reports John Boylan.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Phelim O'Neill on 11 August 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 12 August 2017
By Amy Forde on 11 August 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 11 August 2017
By Shane Murphy on 08 August 2017
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
25"84"44...