Vet's corner: increased number of abortions and deformities

By Contributor on
Vets are reporting a higher than normal incidence of abortions and deformities in lambs and calves.
Over the past few weeks, I have been called to examine a number of cows that are calving prematurely and have deformed calves. Vets are reporting a higher than normal incidence of abortions and deformities in both lambs and calves.

A few years ago, there was a new disease reported across Europe called Schmallenberg virus. Schmallenberg virus caused abortions and deformities in lambs and calves typically with bent or twisted legs that could not be straightened.

The virus was spread from animal to animal by the midge and the problems occurred when the animal was infected in mid-pregnancy – often during ...

