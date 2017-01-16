Vintage tractor stolen from Armagh farm

"The sentimental value of the tractor means it is unreplaceable," owner Derek Black said.

An Armagh family is appealing for a vintage tractor that was stolen from their sheep farm on Saturday night to be returned.

The Massey Ferguson 135 was taken from the farm in the Edenaveys Road area of Armagh between 8pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

“The sentimental value of the tractor means it is irreplaceable,” owner Derek Black told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The tractor was bought by Derek’s grandfather over 30 years ago and was gifted to Derek around five years ago.

“The tractor was a bit run down at the time and I then spent time fixing it up and spraying it. We put a bit of life into it and hoped to keep in the family for my two sons who are 16 and 18 now,” Derek said.

Registration

The tractor itself has the registration “LVA 714L” and has a smashed front right light with the names of the owners printed on both sides of the bonnet in grey print.

Derek has appealed for anyone with information surrounding the theft to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

However, Derek added that he would accept it if the thieves left the tractor somewhere and made contact to state its whereabouts. “No insurance payment will replace the tractor. It can’t cover the sentimental value,” he said.

