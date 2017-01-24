Sign in to your account
Walsh Mushrooms acquires Golden Mushrooms

By on
Walsh Mushrooms Group has acquired the business and assets of Golden Mushrooms, one of Ireland’s top mushroom growers.
As exclusively revealed by the Irish Farmers Journal last week, Walsh Mushrooms Group has acquired the business and assets of Golden Mushrooms.

Walsh Mushrooms Group is the second largest mushroom supplier to the UK marketplace, with operations in Ireland and the UK in compost manufacture, mushroom growing, marketing and distribution.

The group currently markets over 26,000t of mushrooms per annum accounting for over 15% of the total UK mushroom market. The acquisition brings the total group employee number to 380 people across four sites in Ireland and the UK and boosts the groups own production capability to 140t of mushrooms per week.

Impact of Brexit

The decision taken by over half of the British electorate to leave the EU on 23 June has had an unprecedented impact on the Irish mushroom industry, resulting in the loss of over 150 jobs and the closure of three mushroom businesses.

We are confident that the sector will overcome the challenge created by Brexit

Commenting on Brexit’s impact on the industry, Padraic O’Leary, managing director of Walsh Mushrooms said: “The last seven months have certainly been incredibly difficult but we are confident that the sector will overcome the challenge created by Brexit.

“The fact is that mushrooms are the second largest vegetable category in the UK, yet the market is not self-sufficient and needs to import 50% of their mushroom requirement. A long-standing, strong relationship exists between our markets and we are confident that ultimately the UK will return a more sustainable price for Irish mushrooms reflecting the new, post Brexit, foreign exchange rates.”

Golden Mushrooms

Golden Mushrooms was founded by Michael and Marian Bergin and began operating outside the village of Golden in Co Tipperary in 1998. It quickly grew to become a significant producer in the Irish market employing 90 people and achieving turnover of over €5m. The business will continue trading as Walsh Mushrooms Golden Ltd.

Mushrooms and Brexit: Peter McDonald of Schiele and McDonald Mushrooms

Related tags
Related Stories
