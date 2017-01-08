Watch: how to service your tractor
By Darren Bailey on 08 January 2017
With the new year upon us, machinery correspondent Darren Bailey takes a look at how to service your tractor to keep it running smoothly into 2017.
More in Machinery
By James Maloney on 03 January 2017
By Contributor on 03 January 2017
By James Maloney on 03 January 2017
Related Stories
cork farm machinery are holding an open information day on thursday the 12th of ...
AS NEW - Fully serviced and ready for Grass.Please call Sean for futher i...
2015 Pottinger Novacat 302 ED.AS NEW - fully seviced and ready for Grass....
one owner from newJust in of local farm8ft cut Like new VA...