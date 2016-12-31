'We have a tough job on our hands' - UFU

The Ulster Farmers' Union has delivered a new year statement to its members.

The challenges facing the agri-food industry in the new year surrounding Brexit negotiations have been highlighted by Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president Barclay Bell in a new year message to members.

“We as a union have a tough job on our hands. We need to ensure farmers’ interests are protected in the negotiations, and that the industry is central to the development of a post-Brexit UK and local farming policy,” Bell said.

He also said that it will be a “huge challenge” to ensure that farmers receive a sustainable price for producing food due to both market volatility and EU subsidies only guaranteed to 2020.

Bell also used the statement to call for a united voice from the agri-food sector to influence government on post-Brexit policies. “Farmers and the wider industry must speak with a single voice, and not with the voice of self-interest for particular enterprises or sectors,” he said.

Young farmers

Bell acknowledged the role young farmers need to play in the post-Brexit debate as the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster is currently consulting members to draw up their own Brexit priorities.

Stating that 2016 has been a difficult year financially across sectors, Bell said that there was an improved outlook for 2017 as sterling remained relatively weak against the euro.

He reminded farmers to think about safety when working on farm. “If we don't, all the other challenges we face pale into insignificance,” Bell added.