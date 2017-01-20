Weekend weather: dry spell to continue, cold snap ahead

Apart from a band of patchy rain on Sunday, the next few days are set to remain dry.

Cold but mostly dry conditions will continue to allow an unusual amount of field work to be carried out in the coming days.

After a frosty night, Met Éireann is forecasting another dry day on Saturday. Cloud cover will increase slowly from the south and highest temperatures will range from 4°C to 7°C in light breezes.

Saturday night will be very cold, with severe frost especially in the midlands, north and east. Rain and drizzle moving into coastal areas could turn wintry in Co Wicklow. Lowest temperatures will fall between -3°C and 2°C.

Frost will remain for much of Sunday, especially in the northeast of the country. A mix of cloud and brighter spells is forecast for the day, but with patchy rain moving across the country from the Atlantic, persistent at times over Munster. Highest temperatures of 3°C to 8°C will again fall at night.

A return to dry, bright weather is expected on Monday.

The unusual dry conditions are allowing a range of activities on tillage farms. However, growers should take a hard look at commodity markets before making planting decisions.

The bright weather and good ground conditions are also ideal for grassland fertiliser spreading if your area is open, whether you’re a dairy or beef farmer.

The good early grass growing conditions should not lead to a grazing free-for-all on sheep farms though, especially if you are lambing outdoors.

You can also take advantage of the good weather to take a walk around the farm and identify jobs that can be done ahead of calving. Soon calving and lambing will be upon us, with the nutrition of calves and farmers alike crucial to get through this busy season.