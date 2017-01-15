Weekly weather: mild turning cold during the week

In a near mirror image of last week’s weather, this week will start mild before turning colder from the middle of the week according to Met Éireann.

It will be a dry and bright start for most to Monday but some could see fog too. Monday will stay dry and bright for most. However, cloud will develop and there will be some rain along costal regions in the west and northwest. Monday will be mild with temperatures reaching 9°C to 12°C.

Moving to Tuesday, the mild and dry conditions will remain for everyone. Temperatures will reach 8°C to 11°C.

From Wednesday night, there will be a notable change in temperatures.

For Wednesday through Thursday and into the weekend there will be little change.

It will be dry during the day but cold at night. Maximum daytime temperatures will range from 6°C to 9°C but there will be frost, some of it heavy, by night

Farming forecast

Rain

Although rainfall amounts varied on the location last week, it was still drier than normal. This is set to continue with just 2mm to 4mm of rain forecast which is just 5% of normal rainfall levels, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures

Similar to last week, it will be very mild for the time of year for the start of the week. Temperatures of 9°C to 12 are ahead of the average but they fall back to more normal ranges from Wednesday night into Thursday and on into the weekend.

Drying and field conditions

The slurry season is now open for zones A and B. Anywhere that is dry will continue to be this week but there will be minimal drying for anywhere that is still waterlogged or poorly drained.