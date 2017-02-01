West Cork co-ops finish year on top

The December milk statement arrived to most dairy farmers 10 days ago and for many it confirmed good news, with December milk prices up 0.14c/kg milk solids or 1c/litre in old money.

There was bad news for more than 3,000 suppliers in Kerry, with the price remaining unchanged from November. This means Kerry drops down to the tail end of the league again and into division three on its own. Drinagh remain on top as it retained a 0.5 c/l unconditional bonus that all suppliers get.

Dairygold moved to the top of the ...