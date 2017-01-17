What I did with an arts degree
By Mary Phelan on 19 January 2017
Laura Roddy and Matthew Halpin meet two people who’ve carved their dream career out of arts.
More in Careers
By Mary Phelan on 09 January 2017
By Laura Roddy on 10 January 2017
By Laura Roddy on 28 December 2016
Related Stories
I'm in the process of looking for a career change. Over the past few years from ...
Waste facility, Waterford Port, evenings and saturdays...
DescriptionFarm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker...
DescriptionFarm Solutions are currently recruiting for a Stockperson for a T...
Farm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker for a farm in ...