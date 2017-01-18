Will Donald Trump be a friend of farmers?
By Eoin Lowry on 19 January 2017
Farmers in the US, who helped Trump win, are expecting him to support free trade agreements to continue to deliver for US agriculture, writes Eoin Lowry.
More in Agribusiness
By Lorcan Allen on 18 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 18 January 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 18 January 2017
Related Stories
By Odile Evans on 19 January 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 18 January 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 14 January 2017
Comer bale wraper joy stick bale count 8550 farmer owned from new...
Claas 4700P Forage WagonYear 2007.Steering axel .Excellent condition...
Dunhill Multi-Education Centre is seeking to expand itspanel of tutors to deli...
Dunhill Multi-Education Centre is seeking to expand itspanel of tutors to deli...
XT24Bout Width : Up to 12mCapacity : 675 litresXT48Bout Width : ...