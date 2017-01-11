Yellow weather warning in place as wintry conditions develop

Met Eireann has issued two weather warnings as conditions are set to become more wintery on Wednesday night and winds pick up in the west.

Very cold wintry weather will develop from Wednesday night onwards, according to Met Eireann. A yellow weather advisory for Ireland has been put in place. Showers will turn wintry in many places, from Wednesday evening to Saturday, with falls of sleet and snow expected. The heaviest of the snow fall is most likely over Ulster, Connacht, north Leinster and west Munster and especially so on high ground.

Meanwhile, a yellow wind warning has been issued for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. Met Eireann has said that west to northwest winds will increase tonight, with an average speed of 55km/h to 65 km/h expected, giving gusts between 90km/h and 110 km/h. Winds will be strongest in exposed coastal and hilly areas.

Read more

Top six steps for getting ready for the slurry season