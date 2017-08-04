Young Farmer of the Year competition is back

Pictured at the launch of the 2017 Macra na Feirme/FBD Young Farmer of the Year from left to right: Joe Healy, IFA president; Carolyn O'Hara, FBD; Kevin Moran, 2016 Macra/FBD Young Farmer of the Year; and James Healy, Macra na Feirme national president.

Macra na Feirme and FBD are searching for the 2017 Young Farmer of the Year, and the competition features a new "Future Farmer" award.

The launch of this year’s competition may have been a long-time coming following Macra’s presidential election in April, but it is finally here. Members of Macra or the IFA under 35 are invited to join the fray on 1 January 2017.

Participants must be active farmers in any sector, whether full-time or part-time, and enter or be nominated by others before 1 September. The entry form is available online at macra.ie/youngfarmer.

In additional to the traditional county, sector and overall winners, this year’s competition will recognise a “Future Farmer” among participants under the age of 23. The overall winner, to be announced at the end of November, will receive a travel bursary to develop their farming experience overseas.

“The competition is a fantastic showcase of the enormous talent and potential that exists within the Irish agriculture sector,” said Macra president James Healy, inviting numerous entries.

IFA president Joe Healy, a partner in the competition, said the increased numbers of students going through the agriculture colleges show that “we have a wealth of talent in the sector”.

Fiona Muldoon, chief executive of the competition’s sponsor FBD, said her company was “proud to foster the next generation of Irish farmers through competitions such as Young Farmer of the Year”.

Read more

Listen: Mayo man takes 2016 Young Farmer of the Year crown