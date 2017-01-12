Your questions answered on the €10/ewe sheep scheme

Tommy Moyles attended the first information evening for the new sheep welfare scheme this week and took away the key farmer questions from the event.

Q: When will I get paid?

A: Payments will be paid in the autumn.

Q: On faecal egg counts, will it have to be a selection of lambs or all the lambs?

A: Similar to STAP, take 10 samples from 15 or 20 lambs.

Q: When will the money be paid?

A: Looking to roll out payments in autumn 2017 November.

If you have ewes on hills or in fragmented holdings must they all be brought into yards for inspection?

A: As long as they can be counted and it is easily done, for example in a small paddock, it will suffice as long as they can be counted, it doesn’t have to be in yards.

Q: The 48-hour notice for inspections for hill farmers is too short, can anything be done to extend this?

A: The 48-hour notice is the standard. For example, a Department of Agriculture official will ring on a Monday to say they will be out on Thursday. Two full days will be given. Notice will never be posted out. If an officer is in the area they try to meet farmer in person to pass on the notice.

Q: Is there anything for young farmers?

A: Unfortunately a top up couldn’t be built in, but allowances will be made for young farmers on the reference year. We will be sending out reference numbers in March. Any farmer who feels they have an issue should appeal and outline why it should be appealed and they will be dealt with accordingly.

Listen to “Sheep information meeting in Dunmanway” on Spreaker.

Q: Meal feeding to lambs before selling, does it apply to lowland and hill sheep?

A: Meal feeding applies to hill systems only. These lambs may be more susceptible to mineral deficiency

Q: If all money isn’t used will we get a top up?

A: No. The scheme is demand-led and we are looking to get as many as possible in. Unspent money is not ring fenced for sheep and would go back to the rural development programme.

Q: In the event of an infertile ram and there are no lambs. What are the options?

A: In that event, come and talk to the Department of Agriculture.

If I increase my flock from 100 ewes to 200 ewes, must they all be managed according to the scheme?

A: Yes, actions are applicable to the whole flock.

Q: If someone were to chose faecal egg count option. Will the department demand example of the results?

A: The laboratory will have to send results to Department as administration inspection.

