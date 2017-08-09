20 minutes with Angel Versetti, Ambrosus
By Lorcan Allen on 10 August 2017
Lorcan Allen speaks to Angel Versetti, chief executive of Abrosus, a blockchain technology company that aims to bring greater transparency to the food supply chains.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Agribusiness
By Lorcan Allen on 09 August 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 09 August 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 09 August 2017
Related Stories
By Justin McCarthy on 09 August 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 05 August 2017
By Bill O'Keeffe on 01 August 2017
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...