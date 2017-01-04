2016 milk supply hits 6.6bn litres

Early figures suggest Irish dairy farmers increased milk production by 3% to 5% in 2016, on top of the 13% increase in 2015.

This means Irish production is heading for over 6.6bn litres of milk. The 2016 increase would have increased milk output by over €60m at a price of 25c/litre.

Our early estimates of milk produced, gathered from a survey of processors this week, suggest over 150m litres more milk was produced in 2016.

This increase was delivered despite significant reductions in milk price.

In the second year post-EU quota removal, and the first full year of ...