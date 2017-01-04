Sign in to your account
2016 milk supply hits 6.6bn litres
2016 milk supply hits 6.6bn litres

By on
Milk supply in 2016 has reached 6.6bn litres following more production growth.
Milk supply in 2016 has reached 6.6bn litres following more production growth.

Early figures suggest Irish dairy farmers increased milk production by 3% to 5% in 2016, on top of the 13% increase in 2015.

This means Irish production is heading for over 6.6bn litres of milk. The 2016 increase would have increased milk output by over €60m at a price of 25c/litre.

Our early estimates of milk produced, gathered from a survey of processors this week, suggest over 150m litres more milk was produced in 2016.

This increase was delivered despite significant reductions in milk price.

In the second year post-EU quota removal, and the first full year of ...

