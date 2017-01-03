Sign in to your account
code
Applications closing for grass pilot farms in NI

By on
Applications for pilot farms to monitor grass growth and quality as part of two AgriSearch programmes close on Wednesday (4 January 2017) at midday.

A total of 12 dairy farms are required for an extended GrassCheck project in 2017 and 18 beef farms are required for a new project; “Beef from Grass.”

Farmers from across NI are required for the two projects and reports from AgriSearch suggest that the initial response in applications has been positive.

However, AgriSearch have said that applicants from south Antrim, Armagh and Fermanagh will be particularly welcome for GrassCheck 2017. North Antrim, western Sperrins, north Armagh & north Derry beef farms will also be welcomed.

Variation

AgriSearch general manager Jason Rankin said that a huge variation in grass growth and grazing conditions was observed across NI last year.

“It is important that we both monitor and understand this variation to assist farmers in managing grass throughout the season,” he said.

Farmers in both projects will be required to measure grass each week throughout the grazing season and regular grass samples will also be taken for analysis.

Each of the dairy pilot farms will also have an automatic weather station installed, which will measure data such as temperature, rainfall and soil moisture. Applications forms can be downloaded here.

Read more

Callout for dairy and beef farmers in Northern Ireland

Above average but variable grass growth in NI in 2016

Place ad